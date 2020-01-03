Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio Sells 60,000 Shares

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$467,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,441,549 shares in the company, valued at C$73,530,783.61.

Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$45,520.20.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 24,600 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$185,730.00.

VFF stock opened at C$7.98 on Friday. Village Farms International Inc has a 52 week low of C$4.57 and a 52 week high of C$24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $422.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$50.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VFF. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

