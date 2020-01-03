Virgin Australia (ASX:VAH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.16. Virgin Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 319,631 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.16.

Virgin Australia Company Profile (ASX:VAH)

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian routes, as well as international cargo operations.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.