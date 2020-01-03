Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 733,124 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 194,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Vitalhub (CVE:VHI)

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

