VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VIVUS stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. VIVUS has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that VIVUS will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIVUS stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of VIVUS worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

