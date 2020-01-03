Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €53.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.73 ($62.47).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNA shares. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

VNA stock opened at €48.22 ($56.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.48. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 52-week high of €48.95 ($56.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

