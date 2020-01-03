vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Brokerages expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to report $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. vTv Therapeutics reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow vTv Therapeutics.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,479,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTVT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 116,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,340. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -3.52. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.