WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76. WABCO has a one year low of $102.72 and a one year high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.40 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in WABCO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WABCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WABCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WABCO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WABCO by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

