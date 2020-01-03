Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

