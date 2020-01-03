Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Receives $154.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.31.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $3,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 98.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.