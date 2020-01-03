Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002515 BTC on exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns and Huobi. Wanchain has a market cap of $19.60 million and $2.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007192 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.