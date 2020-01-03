Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.18. Waters has a 52 week low of $174.95 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The business had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,639,152 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Waters by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.