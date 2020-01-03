Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $117.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

