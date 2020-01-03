Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Receives $29.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of WY opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

