Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.35

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and traded as low as $4.14. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wilhelmina International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a P/E ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

