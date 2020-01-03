Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $88.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

NASDAQ WING opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

