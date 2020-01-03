Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

WIX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,785. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $84.84 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.76.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wix.Com by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,923,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 190,804 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 260.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at about $25,280,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

