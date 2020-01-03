Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.93.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

WIX stock opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -289.89 and a beta of 1.41. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $84.84 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after buying an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.