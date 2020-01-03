Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

