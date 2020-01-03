Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

XRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

XRX stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Xerox has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam bought a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Xerox by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

