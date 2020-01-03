YEE Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $86,746.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Huobi, OKEx, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, ABCC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

