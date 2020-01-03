Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 86.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

