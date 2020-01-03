Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.48 EPS

Brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post $3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $13.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.96 to $13.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54,440.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,333 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after acquiring an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,555,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

