Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $36.34 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ProAssurance by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

