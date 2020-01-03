Zacks: Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $778.08 Million

Brokerages expect that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will post sales of $778.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.90 million to $785.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $812.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

NYSE AOS opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

