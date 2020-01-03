Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post $1.56 EPS

Analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Chevron reported earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $108.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

