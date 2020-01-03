Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.16. Cubic posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cubic by 79.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cubic by 400.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cubic by 69.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

