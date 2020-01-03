Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Stephens started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Dorman Products has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $97.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after buying an additional 268,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $10,195,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 116,728 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $9,827,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

