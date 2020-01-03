Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.11 million. Materialise had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTLS. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. Materialise has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $959.08 million, a P/E ratio of 265.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materialise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Materialise by 25.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Materialise by 40.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.