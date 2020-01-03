Zacks: Brokerages Expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). T2 Biosystems posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTOO. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 722,822 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTOO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,339. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.00. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

