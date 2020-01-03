Zacks: Brokerages Set $45.75 Price Target for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $45.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.99 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL remained flat at $$45.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

