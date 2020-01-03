Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Sell

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HGV. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,867,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,266 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15,193.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,320,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 78,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

