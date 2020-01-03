Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Instructure (NYSE:INST) to Hold

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

INST has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

Instructure stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Instructure has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,538.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $55,852.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,398 shares of company stock worth $9,056,108 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Instructure by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,779 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Instructure by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Instructure in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Instructure in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Instructure by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

