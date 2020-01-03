Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Hold

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.78. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

