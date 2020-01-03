Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Sell

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. L OREAL CO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.52. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $59.57.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

