Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Hold

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

OSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $402.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

