Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to Hold

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SALT. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

NYSE:SALT opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.33 and a beta of 2.33. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 164,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.