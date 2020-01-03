Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARLP. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

