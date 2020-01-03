Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $119,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 71,282 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $228,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

