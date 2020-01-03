Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cognex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cognex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cognex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 29,063.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 255.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

