Zacks Investment Research Lowers CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.