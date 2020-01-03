Zacks Investment Research Lowers Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Building Products to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Continental Building Products’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,530 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

