Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exagen (NYSE:XGN) to Sell

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XGN. Cowen started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE XGN opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Exagen has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($11.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($7.07). The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

