Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to Hold

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unifi has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $467.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 51.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 764.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

