Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Buy

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUYA. HSBC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 200.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. HUYA has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HUYA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

