Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KEP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

