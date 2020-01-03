Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to Hold

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

LBRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

