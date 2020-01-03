Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) to “Hold”

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRGX Global, Inc., formerly PRG-Schultz International, Inc., provides audit, analytics, and advisory services in order to improve client financial performance. The Company’s recovery audit services comprise taking client transaction data, transforming it for analysis, identification of errors, and working with vendors or providers to recover overpaid cash. It audits merchandise purchases, accounts payable, lease and property payments, telecom, freight, marketing and media expenses, taxes, import duties, and healthcare claims. The Company’s analytics services include fraud detection and prevention services, such as detecting, deterring, and preventing fraud; custom analytics services, including discovering the value of unstructured data; benchmarking services; and spend analytic services. Its advisory services consist of working capital optimization, enterprise cost reduction, finance transformation, and corporate performance management. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRGX. ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of PRGX stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

