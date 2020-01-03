Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) to “Buy”

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

RPAI stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 94,890 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 844,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,278,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 366,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 632,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,341.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.