Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) to “Hold”

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

TESS stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

