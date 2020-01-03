Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

THTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mackie upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.95 million, a PE ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 0.54. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theratechnologies (THTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.